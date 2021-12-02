IT Risk Officer at Mindcor

We are recruiting an IT Risk and Cyber Security Officer to safeguard the client’s organisation by identifying, monitoring and offering risk mitigation options to achieve business objectives.

This is a proactive role and requires a forward looking approach to ensure the organisation remains ahead of the curve in terms of IT Risk, Data Management, and Cyber security. This person will need to be able to challenge, add value, keep abreast of new developments, and hit the ground running.

Act as Risk resource and specialist on projects, give context, and insight at senior levels across the business

Requirements

Degree in Information Security, Computer Studies, Data Management, Risk Management or Internal Audit

Certification in Information Security preferred

At least 3 years experience in Information Security, Risk Management, Systems Audit. +5 years experience preferred

Employment Type

Full-time

Desired Skills:

IT Risk

Cyber Security

POPI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

