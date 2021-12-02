Network Engineer

A great venture exists with one of the world’s most successful automotive companies!

They are one of the leading global suppliers of premium and luxury cars and one of the largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles and they are looking for a Network Engineer to join their team.

Qualification and Experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B.Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3-5 Years’ experience within a network environment with technical experience with network architecture, network solutions, standards and protocols.

Technical knowledge of IT security governance and network security

Experience in IT Service Management : Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers

Technical Network & Security certifications: Cisco, Checkpoint, Fortinet etc

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Security

Cisco

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

