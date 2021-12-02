A great venture exists with one of the world’s most successful automotive companies!
They are one of the leading global suppliers of premium and luxury cars and one of the largest manufacturers of commercial vehicles and they are looking for a Network Engineer to join their team.
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC / BCom / BTech in Information Technology or B.Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum 3-5 Years’ experience within a network environment with technical experience with network architecture, network solutions, standards and protocols.
- Technical knowledge of IT security governance and network security
- Experience in IT Service Management : Cooperative, confident handling of business partners and suppliers
- Technical Network & Security certifications: Cisco, Checkpoint, Fortinet etc
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Security
- Cisco
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma