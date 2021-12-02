Project Manager (CH740) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

CH Ref No : CH740
Our client is a South African boutique investment administration service provider is looking to employ a Project Manager with about 4 years of Project Management experience in the Financial Services industry The company is responsible for investment administration for institutional investors, led by its founding members. We have assets of local and international clients under administration, totalling R 2 tn.
The Project Manager will focus on the management of a curent Data Implementation and other ad hoc projects. The role reports to the CEO.
Qualifications and Experience
Required:
- Matric / Grade 12 / A Levels
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification (e.g., B.Com / B. Bus Sc (specialising in Information Systems) graduate, or hold a similar qualification)
- 4 Years of Project Management experience
Beneficial
- Project Management Certification
- Financial Services / Investment industry, more specifically knowledge of relevant taxes, financial instruments
Responsibilities:
- Management of Data Implementation project
- Management of other ad hoc projects
Competencies required
- Excellent interpersonal and communication (verbal and written) skills in English.
- Organised and able to prioritise duties and responsibilities.
- Working to tight deadlines and able to cope under pressure.
- Strong motivational skills.
- A strong personality, self-assured, self-confident, and assertive.
- A drive to succeed professionally.
- A flexible approach to working hours.
General:
- Hybrid working: 3 Days a week from Office (Tyger Falls, Cape Town), rest from home
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.