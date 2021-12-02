Project Manager (Contruction Property Interior fitout)

This role forms part of our clients Property Division. Completing INTERIOR FIT OUT Projects responsible for the property project management of the Company’s retail branch and Commercial offices portfolios(“the portfolios”) across South Africa
PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMERCIAL AND RETAIL SHOP FITTING INDUSTRY, BSc/ Degree/ NDip in construction related field ESSENTIAL
Project Management: Plans, coordinates and controls construction-related activities on project or part of a project to enable completion within cost, quality and time constraints. Provides on and off-site service. Ensures program is realistic. Monitors progress against program. Manages construction procurement. Coordinates activities of professionals and teams. Coordinates tenant requirements and delivery. Reports cost information. Monitors project administration.
Core Responsibilities Project Management:
- Oversee construction projects from beginning to end
- Manage the budget and estimate costs
- Determine the necessary equipment, materials, and manpower needed
- Prepare reports regarding job status
- Resolve any problems that may arise
- Ensure compliance with safety regulations and building codes
- Evaluate risks
- Collaborate with contractors, engineers, furniture vendors and key team members of the project team
- Ensure Compliance to SLA terms and conditions of vendors
- Obtain the appropriate permits and licenses from authorities for construction sites
- Plan construction operations
- Ensure all deadlines are met
- Allocate and manage resources to ensure that they are available when they are needed throughout the construction projects
- Keep all stakeholders aware of the progress on projects and prepare progress reports regularly
- Handle any environmental or local community issues that may come up during a project
- Conduct site checks to monitor progress and quality standards
- Delegate responsibilities
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- BSc/ Degree/ NDip in construction related field
- PMP or an equivalent certification would be considered an asset
- Extensive previous work experience managing budgets for construction projects
- Excellent knowledge of construction materials and equipment
- Highly organized
- Previous experience in a leadership role with strong and proven leadership skills
- Knowledge of MS Office Suite
- Previous work experience in construction management or another similar role
- Understanding of construction management processes
- Able to plan ahead
- Familiar with construction and project management software programs
- Excellent knowledge of relevant rules and regulations as well as quality standards and human resources
- Conflict resolution and conflict management experience
- Excellent time management ability
- Able to multitask with a strong understanding of core manager duties
- Excellent communication skills and interpersonal abilities, including negotiation skills
Competencies
- Gaining Commitment
- Information Monitoring
- Initiating Action
- Ownership
- Office 365
- Oracle and similar
- Property related software as noted above
- Google maps and related as noted above
- Risk management
Desired Skills:
- Retail
- BSc Degree
- Interior Fit out