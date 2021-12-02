Project Manager (Contruction Property Interior fitout)

This role forms part of our clients Property Division. Completing INTERIOR FIT OUT Projects responsible for the property project management of the Company’s retail branch and Commercial offices portfolios(“the portfolios”) across South Africa

PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMERCIAL AND RETAIL SHOP FITTING INDUSTRY, BSc/ Degree/ NDip in construction related field ESSENTIAL

Project Management: Plans, coordinates and controls construction-related activities on project or part of a project to enable completion within cost, quality and time constraints. Provides on and off-site service. Ensures program is realistic. Monitors progress against program. Manages construction procurement. Coordinates activities of professionals and teams. Coordinates tenant requirements and delivery. Reports cost information. Monitors project administration.

Core Responsibilities Project Management:

Oversee construction projects from beginning to end

Manage the budget and estimate costs

Determine the necessary equipment, materials, and manpower needed

Prepare reports regarding job status

Resolve any problems that may arise

Ensure compliance with safety regulations and building codes

Evaluate risks

Collaborate with contractors, engineers, furniture vendors and key team members of the project team

Ensure Compliance to SLA terms and conditions of vendors

Obtain the appropriate permits and licenses from authorities for construction sites

Plan construction operations

Ensure all deadlines are met

Allocate and manage resources to ensure that they are available when they are needed throughout the construction projects

Keep all stakeholders aware of the progress on projects and prepare progress reports regularly

Handle any environmental or local community issues that may come up during a project

Conduct site checks to monitor progress and quality standards

Delegate responsibilities

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

BSc/ Degree/ NDip in construction related field

PMP or an equivalent certification would be considered an asset

Extensive previous work experience managing budgets for construction projects

Excellent knowledge of construction materials and equipment

Highly organized

Previous experience in a leadership role with strong and proven leadership skills

Knowledge of MS Office Suite

Previous work experience in construction management or another similar role

Understanding of construction management processes

Able to plan ahead

Familiar with construction and project management software programs

Excellent knowledge of relevant rules and regulations as well as quality standards and human resources

Conflict resolution and conflict management experience

Excellent time management ability

Able to multitask with a strong understanding of core manager duties

Excellent communication skills and interpersonal abilities, including negotiation skills

Competencies

Gaining Commitment

Information Monitoring

Initiating Action

Ownership

Office 365

Oracle and similar

Property related software as noted above

Google maps and related as noted above

Risk management

Desired Skills:

Retail

BSc Degree

Interior Fit out

