QA Tester at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Participating in the definition of a testing strategy, test plans and QA processes.
- Participating actively in the Scrum process.
- Managing and following the full QA process.
- Document quality standards and testing procedures.
- Proposing new tools or techniques that will improve the quality assurance process.
- Identifying and resolving impediments.
- Defining and executing test cases.
- Ensuring quality software with low incidence of bugs.
- Maintaining and supporting existing systems.
- Fault management (raising bugs, following up, re-testing).
Qualifications:
- IT related degree or diploma is preferable
- QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred
Skills / Experience:
- 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. software testing.
- Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes.
- Functional and non-functional testing experience.
- Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment.
- Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers. within an organisation.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.
- Experience of working with teams following an Agile methodology.
- Analytical skills, i.e. to analyse requirements.
- Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API.
Desired Skills:
- QA
- Tester
- Software