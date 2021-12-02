QA Tester at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Participating in the definition of a testing strategy, test plans and QA processes.
  • Participating actively in the Scrum process.
  • Managing and following the full QA process.
  • Document quality standards and testing procedures.
  • Proposing new tools or techniques that will improve the quality assurance process.
  • Identifying and resolving impediments.
  • Defining and executing test cases.
  • Ensuring quality software with low incidence of bugs.
  • Maintaining and supporting existing systems.
  • Fault management (raising bugs, following up, re-testing).

Qualifications:

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable
  • QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred

Skills / Experience:

  • 2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. software testing.
  • Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes.
  • Functional and non-functional testing experience.
  • Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment.
  • Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers. within an organisation.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.
  • Experience of working with teams following an Agile methodology.
  • Analytical skills, i.e. to analyse requirements.
  • Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API.

Desired Skills:

  • QA
  • Tester
  • Software

