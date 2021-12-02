React Senior Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 2, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Developing new user-facing features using React.
  • Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
  • Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 – 10 years’ experience.
  • Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
  • Experience in building next generation web applications.
  • Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
  • Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • Web Applications
  • Development

