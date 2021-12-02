Scrum Master

IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred)

Certified Scrum Master

2 – 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., scrum master or project manager

Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (strong preference will be given to Microsoft TFS)

Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.

Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency, and servant leadership

Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology

Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes

Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.

Extreme attention to detail

Highly quantitative w.r.t. scrum metrics

Strong process adherence discipline

Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, i.e., quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities

