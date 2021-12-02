IT related degree or diploma (Programming preferred)
Certified Scrum Master
2 – 3 years professional experience in a related role, e.g., scrum master or project manager
Knowledge of one or more Agile management and collaboration tools (strong preference will be given to Microsoft TFS)
Adequate technical knowledge to challenge development estimates and impact of unforeseen impediments.
Good skills and knowledge of facilitation, continuous improvement, empowerment, transparency, and servant leadership
Demonstrable experience in energising and motivating teams whilst adhering to Agile methodology
Experienced in resolving impediments and having control over the scrum processes
Knowledge and experience with Agile techniques User Stories, TDD, Continuous Integration, Testing, Pairing, Agile Games, etc.
Extreme attention to detail
Highly quantitative w.r.t. scrum metrics
Strong process adherence discipline
Confidence to work constructively with a group of young, dynamic engineers, i.e., quickly earn trust and respect through demonstrated abilities