Senior Software Engineer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced and dynamic Senior Software Engineer.

The individual will be responsible for design and development of software on various platforms.

The successful candidate will value teamwork, transparency, and accountability above all else. Position Title: Senior Software Engineer Reports to: Design & Software Engineering Manager.

Responsibilities:

Qualifications and experience:

National Diploma in Electrical Engineering

5 – 10 years Software Engineering experience in the automotive industry

Experience in the following software platforms is essential; Siemens Step 7/ TIA Portal V15, WINCC Flex, WINCC TIA, WINCC V7.4 and SEW Movitools

Ability to program in multiple languages, including ladder logic, structured text, and VB scripting

Ability to read and interpret PLC wiring diagrams, Control Specs and P&ID Drawings

Strong knowledge of industrial control systems

BMW and FORD architecture knowledge advantageous. (IPST-T, L,Q etc)

Must be willing to travel and work away from home

Software Engineering

Attend Project Kick-Off meetings with the engineering team

Proper interpretation of control specifications, drawings, and schematics.

Complete all programming projects (control logic, HMI screens, etc) accurately and in a timely manner.

Create and maintain functional specification documents, P&ID diagrams, and instrument lists.

Selection of PLC, electronics, and instrument hardware.

Test and reporting of control systems.

Assist with on-site start-up and troubleshoot, as needed

Coordinate with the companys engineering team to ensure successful development and deployment of project deliverables

Assist the Department Manager in the development of programming standards and library functions.

Proactively coordinate with project managers, engineers, electricians, and clients.

Project Specification Document to be read and understood before start of software design or engineering.

Regular Control Review Meetings to be held with line manager.

Meet with Customer Onsite to discuss detailed requirements

Costing Sheet to be reviewed to align Engineering Cost with Allowances

Assist with updating of Electrical designs when required.

Effective Communication with Project Stakeholders throughout the life span of the Project

Monitor the Project and Provide Feedback in a Structured manner

Provide, compile accurate software engineering project documentation for handover including all application backups.

Skills:

Excellent interpersonal and relationship building skills

Excellent communication and writing skills

Great leadership skills

Strong analytical skills

Ability to multitask and manage multiple projects at once

Proficient in MS Office, MS Teams and SharePoint

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks.

Learn more/Apply for this position