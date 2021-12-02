Software Tester

IT related degree or diploma is preferable
QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred
2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. software testing
Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes
Functional and non-functional testing experience
Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment
Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines
Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology
Analytical skills, i.e. to analyse requirements
Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API