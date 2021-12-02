Software Tester

IT related degree or diploma is preferable

QA related Test management certification i.e. ISTQB Foundation preferred

2 years professional experience in a related role, e.g. software testing

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools and processes

Functional and non-functional testing experience

Demonstrable experience in manual and/or automated QA, ideally in a continuous delivery environment

Strong communication skills, dealing with all levels of management and peers within an organisation

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines

Experience of working with teams following an agile methodology

Analytical skills, i.e. to analyse requirements

Strong technical skills – comfortable testing software without a user interface, e.g. an API

