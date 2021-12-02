SQL Data Warehouse Developer

Are you a Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?

Our client is looking for a SQL Data Warehouse Developer with 5 Years experience.

The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.

Experience and skills required:

Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (5 years +),

Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.

Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (5 years +).

Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (5 years +).

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.

Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (5 years +).

Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions. Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.

Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.

Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).

