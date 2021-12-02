Are you a Data Warehouse Developer with a passion for SQL and a desire to grow in a dynamic, customer centric team?
Our client is looking for a SQL Data Warehouse Developer with 5 Years experience.
The ideal candidate should be able to work autonomously whilst still forming part of the team.
Experience and skills required:
- Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (5 years +),
- Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
- Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (5 years +).
- Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (5 years +).
- Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
- Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (5 years +).
- Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions. Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.
- Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.
- Be familiar with n-tier layered architecture (3-5 years).
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Data Warehouse
- SQL
- Oracle
- DB2
- PostgreSQL
- MS Access
- ETL
- OLAP
- Visual Studio
- Data Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree