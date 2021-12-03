Desirable Traits
- Strong SQL Programming knowledge.
- Extensive experience with Web Development and K2 development
- Experience in developing Mobile applications
- Capable of troubleshooting common database issues and various other issues
- Experience in working in a DevOps environment
- Experience with ERP solutions, namely SAGE
- Experience in developing SharePoint Applications
- Soft skills:
o Strong analytical analysis capacity
o Good communicator
o Capacity to understand the business
o Problem-solving attitude
o Thoroughness
o Innovative mind
o Good problem-solving skills and enjoying dealing with complexity
o Team player: interest in collaborating with teams and key stakeholders of BOC and other subcontractors
Background Requirements
Educational Level
- Matric
- Qualification in Information Systems or IT Diploma
- K2 Certification (Required)
- SQL Certification, (Required)
- Microsoft Stack Visual Basic; C# (Required)
- Certified in any of the following languages C++; HTML; Java; JavaScript; Python; asp.NET
(Optional)
- SAGE people, SAGE X3 certification advantageous
- SharePoint Development certification advantageous
Other Technical/ Professional Skills/Qualifications
SharePoint Development Experience Web Development Experience Mobile Development Experience SAGE ERP systems experience Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g., COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, Data management knowledge and skills Database Analysis knowledge Verbal Communication` Written Communication
Language Ability Fluent in English
Years of Experience At least 3 years’ experience is required
Desired Skills:
- K2 Certification
- SQL Certification
- microsoft stack visual basic
About The Employer:
A company in Midrand is looking for an Application Developer to maintain and develop innovative software systems to support the business, mainly K2 and Web applications.
To provide assistance and service across the company with respect to software requirements to ensure that all users are always operational and that all systems are stable and operational at all times.