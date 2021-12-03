Application Developer

Desirable Traits

Strong SQL Programming knowledge.

Extensive experience with Web Development and K2 development

Experience in developing Mobile applications

Capable of troubleshooting common database issues and various other issues

Experience in working in a DevOps environment

Experience with ERP solutions, namely SAGE

Experience in developing SharePoint Applications

Soft skills:

o Strong analytical analysis capacity

o Good communicator

o Capacity to understand the business

o Problem-solving attitude

o Thoroughness

o Innovative mind

o Good problem-solving skills and enjoying dealing with complexity

o Team player: interest in collaborating with teams and key stakeholders of BOC and other subcontractors

Background Requirements

Educational Level

Matric

Qualification in Information Systems or IT Diploma

K2 Certification (Required)

SQL Certification, (Required)

Microsoft Stack Visual Basic; C# (Required)

Certified in any of the following languages C++; HTML; Java; JavaScript; Python; asp.NET

(Optional)

SAGE people, SAGE X3 certification advantageous

SharePoint Development certification advantageous

Other Technical/ Professional Skills/Qualifications

SharePoint Development Experience Web Development Experience Mobile Development Experience SAGE ERP systems experience Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g., COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, Data management knowledge and skills Database Analysis knowledge Verbal Communication` Written Communication

Language Ability Fluent in English

Years of Experience At least 3 years’ experience is required

Desired Skills:

K2 Certification

SQL Certification

microsoft stack visual basic

About The Employer:

A company in Midrand is looking for an Application Developer to maintain and develop innovative software systems to support the business, mainly K2 and Web applications.

To provide assistance and service across the company with respect to software requirements to ensure that all users are always operational and that all systems are stable and operational at all times.

Learn more/Apply for this position