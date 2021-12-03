Automation Engineer (Industrial Automation)

Is Automation the name of your game?

Is this you?

You are an automation specialist with extensive experience in control and automation, EC&I. You are good at coordinating teams and you enjoy working in a collaborative environment making you a great team player. You are a dynamic and passionate person who is looking to join a diverse company who will help you grow in your career within the automation space.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will have the pleasure of managing various project management teams across the country, installing and commissioning various industrial and FMCG automation projects. Your exposure and involvement with different clients are endless and meeting their different demands will keep you constantly challenged in this thriving and engaging environment.

You will be the captain of the ship steering your teams in the right direction, completing various industrial automation projects on time and within allocated budgets. You will be the right hand man to the Automation Manager, making very important decisions regarding the company’s project list and other important factors. Exciting right?

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be working for leaders that specialise in EC&I turnkey projects servicing their loyal clients throughout South Africa. Although based at their office in Cape Town, you will travel nationwide to oversee the installations and commissioning of various automation solutions.

What you’ll need

You have an electrical qualification combined with a minimum of 5 years’ senior management experience within industrial automation and EC&I. You are a strong leader who manages staff with fairness and equality and you have the ability to communicate well with clients and you have excellent conflict resolution skills.

What you’ll get

You will receive a good market related salary and the opportunity to work on a lot of exciting different projects with advanced technology. You will become a part of a family orientated work environment that offers great career growth

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Plc Programming

Electrical Engineering

PLC Programming

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

