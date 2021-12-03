Business Process Architect at Sabenza IT

Do you have solid FMCG or Retail experience , have a solid background in Project management and have adopted the Agile working methods applying it to your work. Is Business Analysis your niche’ and you have the ability to come up with conceptional solutions which you are able to implement into a project then this role is for you.
The successful candidate needs to have strong influencing capabilities, engaging with stakeholders and heads selling solutions and have the ability to objection handle aswell. Candidates with Six Sigma, black belt certification would definitely be advantageous. You would need to have solid business experience coming from an operational space who has thereafter migrated into the IT environment.
Purpose of role:
The role requires translation of strategy into technology demands, managing and overseeing technology delivery to the business function; input to technology strategy formulation, translating technology strategy into business impact and driving the technology strategy within the business function. The analysis of existing business processes and recommending changes to optimize and improve operations and solutions.
Key performance areas: (but not limited to:
- Strategic and financial results
- Operational Results
- Customer and Stakeholder Results
- Innovation and Improvement Results
- Leadership Results
Skills and experience required:
- A relevant Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Industrial Engineering)
- 5 years IT experience
- 5 years Project Management experience managing complex projects
- Experience in Agile project methodologies
- 5 years’ experience in Business Process Engineering
- Certified Six Sigma Black Belt preferred
- Experience in building business cases and measuring the benefits that projects have achieved
- Excellent negotiation skills – strong influencer
- Sound financial and commercial capability
- Broad knowledge of technology and technology methodology
- Deep functional domain knowledge
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Don’t delay, get those applications across today…..!
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Agile Project Management approach
- Business Process Engineering
- building business cases
- Deep functional domain knowledge
- IT experience
- Operational experience