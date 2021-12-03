Business Process Architect at Sabenza IT

Do you have solid FMCG or Retail experience , have a solid background in Project management and have adopted the Agile working methods applying it to your work. Is Business Analysis your niche’ and you have the ability to come up with conceptional solutions which you are able to implement into a project then this role is for you.

The successful candidate needs to have strong influencing capabilities, engaging with stakeholders and heads selling solutions and have the ability to objection handle aswell. Candidates with Six Sigma, black belt certification would definitely be advantageous. You would need to have solid business experience coming from an operational space who has thereafter migrated into the IT environment.

Purpose of role:

The role requires translation of strategy into technology demands, managing and overseeing technology delivery to the business function; input to technology strategy formulation, translating technology strategy into business impact and driving the technology strategy within the business function. The analysis of existing business processes and recommending changes to optimize and improve operations and solutions.

Key performance areas: (but not limited to:

Strategic and financial results

Operational Results

Customer and Stakeholder Results

Innovation and Improvement Results

Leadership Results

Skills and experience required:

A relevant Bachelor’s degree (preferably in Industrial Engineering)

5 years IT experience

5 years Project Management experience managing complex projects

Experience in Agile project methodologies

5 years’ experience in Business Process Engineering

Certified Six Sigma Black Belt preferred

Experience in building business cases and measuring the benefits that projects have achieved

Excellent negotiation skills – strong influencer

Sound financial and commercial capability

Broad knowledge of technology and technology methodology

Deep functional domain knowledge

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Don’t delay, get those applications across today…..!

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Agile Project Management approach

Business Process Engineering

building business cases

Deep functional domain knowledge

IT experience

Operational experience

Learn more/Apply for this position