C# / Mendix Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist IT Service Provider based in Durbanville seeks your coding talents to be their next C# / Mendix Developer who will work with a global team & clients abroad and whose core role will be to develop, test, analyse and maintain existing and new software applications. The ideal candidate will have 5+ years Web Application Development experience specifically HTML, CSS, JavaScript and ASP.NET, MVC, 3+ years experience and a solid understanding of Object Orientated Programming in one or more languages preferably C# and 3+ years experience with Dependency Injection, Object-Relational Mapping, Object Mappers, Web API (OData & REST) and Testing Frameworks. You will also require skills in Test Driven Development, SQL Server, T-SQL, Bootstrap, Angular, Git, TFS and Octopus Deploy. Most new projects will be done in Mendix so either experience in Mendix or a desire to learn it is required.DUTIES:Key Outcomes

Develop, test, analyse, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements.

Write, code, test, and analyse software programs and applications.

Research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the production lifecycle.

Direct software development projects.

Key Duties –

Define, design, develop, integrate, test, deploy, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance software applications.

Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance optimization.

Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data.

Embrace emerging standards while promoting best practices.

Improve quality through application of TDD practices.

Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies; keep team members informed as appropriate, with a view to incorporating these in future projects.

Write technical software requirements as needed.

Evaluate developer code quality and provide input for performance evaluations.

Understand client short and long-term goals and recommending a solution.

Comfortable trouble shooting critical production issues.

Integrate designs, flows and processes.

Industrialize solutions with DevOps.

Pay attention to Software Development process practiced by the team and help improve it, so products are delivered on time with quality following an Agile approach.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement by learning, applying and educating team on software best practices.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Technology or equivalent, other advanced degree a plus.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years experience in Web Application Development, specifically HTML, CSS, JavaScript and ASP.NET.

3+ Years experience and a solid understanding of Object Orientated Programming C#.

3+ Years experience with Dependency Injection Object-Relational Mapping Object Mappers Web API (OData & REST) Testing Frameworks ASP.NET MVC Mendix Strong Front-End development skills using frameworks like Bootstrap & Angular nice to have. Test Driven Development using both front-end and back-end unit testing frameworks. Experience in relational database management systems using Microsoft SQL Server, including Data Modelling and creating relational databases using T-SQL & stored procedures. Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including continuous integration & delivery using DevOps tools like Git, TFS & Octopus Deploy. Experience in working in Agile teams.



*Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.Advantageous

Mendix rapid application development platform experience highly beneficial, or willingness to learn this platform.

Cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

