Data Warehouse Developer

Dec 3, 2021

Would you like to work in an environment that will allow you to spread your wings and grow?

A perm venture awaits you!!!

Our client, in the retail industry, seeks a Datawarehouse Developer to join their new team.

The suitable candidate must have experience in the following:

  • Data warehouse technical architecture, infrastructure components, ETL and analytical tools.
  • ETL processes, data warehouse modelling
  • Experience in cloud data warehousing
  • Integrating with BI Reporting Tools
  • MS SQL Server or Oracle (preferably both)
  • Normalised and de-normalised database design
  • Architecting data warehouse solutions and integrating technical components
  • Design and implementation of data warehouse environment

If you have exposure to the above-mentioned skills, Apply Now!!!

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • BI
  • hadoop
  • snowflake

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position