Data Warehouse Developer

Would you like to work in an environment that will allow you to spread your wings and grow?

A perm venture awaits you!!!

Our client, in the retail industry, seeks a Datawarehouse Developer to join their new team.

The suitable candidate must have experience in the following:

Data warehouse technical architecture, infrastructure components, ETL and analytical tools.

ETL processes, data warehouse modelling

Experience in cloud data warehousing

Integrating with BI Reporting Tools

MS SQL Server or Oracle (preferably both)

Normalised and de-normalised database design

Architecting data warehouse solutions and integrating technical components

Design and implementation of data warehouse environment

If you have exposure to the above-mentioned skills, Apply Now!!!

Desired Skills:

ETL

SQL

Oracle

BI

hadoop

snowflake

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Learn more/Apply for this position