Data Warehouse Developer

Would you like to work in an environment that will allow you to spread your wings and grow?
A perm venture awaits you!!!
Our client, in the retail industry, seeks a Datawarehouse Developer to join their new team.
The suitable candidate must have experience in the following:
- Data warehouse technical architecture, infrastructure components, ETL and analytical tools.
- ETL processes, data warehouse modelling
- Experience in cloud data warehousing
- Integrating with BI Reporting Tools
- MS SQL Server or Oracle (preferably both)
- Normalised and de-normalised database design
- Architecting data warehouse solutions and integrating technical components
- Design and implementation of data warehouse environment
If you have exposure to the above-mentioned skills, Apply Now!!!
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- SQL
- Oracle
- BI
- hadoop
- snowflake
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing