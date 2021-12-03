Mobile Development is a fascinating space to be in.
An Opportunity is available for a Mobile Developer, who uses Flutter Framework
to join a 12 month contract
Qulification:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
Experience:
- Flutter developer experience a plus
- Experience in developing mobile applications using the Flutter framework.
- Cross-platform mobile app development.
Skills:
- Flutter,
- Typescript/Javascript,
- NodeJS,
- Cloud preferably Azure
- Familiar with TDD
Responsibilities but not limited to:
- Rapidly develop and implement custom software using the best practices of modern design, testing, and delivery methods
- Ensure all business requirements are achieved by delivering working code to production.
- Participates in the brainstorming, design, and development of new features and functionality.
- Develops and tests unit and integration tests that validate the software.
- Configures web APIs to integrate with other systems.
- Publishes to production and writes test-driven code review procedures
For Further Info Apply Today
Desired Skills:
- Development iOS
- Android
- Flutter