Mobile Developer

Dec 3, 2021

Mobile Development is a fascinating space to be in.

An Opportunity is available for a Mobile Developer, who uses Flutter Framework
to join a 12 month contract

Qulification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Experience:

  • Flutter developer experience a plus
  • Experience in developing mobile applications using the Flutter framework.
  • Cross-platform mobile app development.

Skills:

  • Flutter,
  • Typescript/Javascript,
  • NodeJS,
  • Cloud preferably Azure
  • Familiar with TDD

Responsibilities but not limited to:

  • Rapidly develop and implement custom software using the best practices of modern design, testing, and delivery methods
  • Ensure all business requirements are achieved by delivering working code to production.
  • Participates in the brainstorming, design, and development of new features and functionality.
  • Develops and tests unit and integration tests that validate the software.
  • Configures web APIs to integrate with other systems.
  • Publishes to production and writes test-driven code review procedures

Desired Skills:

  • Development iOS
  • Android
  • Flutter

