Mobile Developer

Mobile Development is a fascinating space to be in.

An Opportunity is available for a Mobile Developer, who uses Flutter Framework

to join a 12 month contract

Qulification:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

Experience:

Flutter developer experience a plus

Experience in developing mobile applications using the Flutter framework.

Cross-platform mobile app development.

Skills:

Flutter,

Typescript/Javascript,

NodeJS,

Cloud preferably Azure

Familiar with TDD

Responsibilities but not limited to:

Rapidly develop and implement custom software using the best practices of modern design, testing, and delivery methods

Ensure all business requirements are achieved by delivering working code to production.

Participates in the brainstorming, design, and development of new features and functionality.

Develops and tests unit and integration tests that validate the software.

Configures web APIs to integrate with other systems.

Publishes to production and writes test-driven code review procedures

Desired Skills:

Development iOS

Android

Flutter

