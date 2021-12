SAP BPC Consultant

4 months initial contrac

tMinimum 5 years of experience in a SAP BPC environment

Worked at a minimum of 2 companies in a SAP BPC functional role

Experience in setup/config of BPC 7.5 (ERP on S/4 Hana) and reporting in BW

Minimum of 1 year’s Testing experience on delivered solutions

BW reporting experience

Desired Skills:

BPC

BW

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

