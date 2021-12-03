Senior Java/JEE Developer – Fully Remote at Datonomy Solutions

We are seeking a solid strong Senior Java DeveloperStrong application/software development or programming background in Java. Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end).Ability to work on different tiers of the application Object oriented Design and MVC-pattern.Experience on web technologies (Web Development JavaScript Frameworks – preferably Angular 4, JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Etc.).Solid experience on J2EE (Servlet, JSP, JDBC, JMS, EJB), Spring Framework, JPA, Hibernate,Open Source [URL Removed] experience with SOA-Architecture with the related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related SOA-security requirements/models.Solid application database management practices in a high volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSql assandra/MongoDB).Solid JEE/WebSphere Foundation experience, especially on WebSphere Application Server, JBOSS, Linux, Virtualisation technologies and Caching [URL Removed] build and run of IBM Websphere Application Server Infrastructure Solutions Migration from proprietary Application Servers to WAS.Performance and troubleshooting of WAS [URL Removed] experience with integrated system environments.

