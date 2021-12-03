Test Automation Technician (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

  • Test planning and test case automation.
  • Planning and creating all master data required for automated test scripts.
  • Creating and executing automated test plans on demand.
  • Managing automated script storage and versioning.
  • Analysing project documentation.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 years tester experience.
  • 1 years’ experience in each of the following:
    • Automated tools and testing.
    • Test analyst experience.
    • SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.

  • Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle.
  • Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
  • Experienced in the using the following:
    • Scripting languages, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.
    • Test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
    • Test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
    • Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Center.

Desired Skills:

  • Test Automation
  • SDLC
  • Tester

Learn more/Apply for this position