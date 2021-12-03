Test Automation Technician (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Test planning and test case automation.
- Planning and creating all master data required for automated test scripts.
- Creating and executing automated test plans on demand.
- Managing automated script storage and versioning.
- Analysing project documentation.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information technology.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 years tester experience.
- 1 years’ experience in each of the following:
- Automated tools and testing.
- Test analyst experience.
- SDLC, in particular test lifecycle experience from test design to test execution and reporting.
- Proven participation in the whole testing lifecycle.
- Familiarity with UML modeling tools, such as Sparx Enterprise Architect.
- Experienced in the using the following:
- Scripting languages, such as Groovy, Scala or Javascript.
- Test management software, such as Test Link or Quality Center.
- Test automation tools, such as Git, Selenium web driver.
- Bug life-cycle management software, such as Jira to Quality Center.
Desired Skills:
- Test Automation
- SDLC
- Tester