WMS Analyst

Key Accountabilities:
- Define business requirements for WMS software upgrades deployment, software upgrades, and system configuration
- Implement and provide WMS support across applicable facilities
- Conduct WMS setup and account modifications, training for maintenance, setup for new clients, and upgrades to current clients
- Recommend and manage system changes, including new concepts and system improvement changes
- Create training documents and resources for system users
- Where required – develop testing scenarios, conduct systems tests, identify discrepancies, troubleshoot solutions, and provide resolutions
- Work with warehouse staff on WMS configurations and stock reconciliations
- Assist all departments and other onsite business partners with WMS requests
- Documents and enforce SOP and best practices, keep training manuals and related documentation updated and available for local use
- Support all WMS related integrations with different systems
- Respond to calls, email, and personal requests for technical support
- Managing and coordinating various projects
Required Skills:
- Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it.
- Technical Prior involvement in feature design and development in a WMS will be beneficial.
- Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.
- Language The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.
Technical Requirements:
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent
- Minimum of 2 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)
- 1 or more Years experience in logistics
- Experience as a super user in one or more WMS will be advantageous
- Understanding of WMS, order management applications and database systems
Other Requirements:
- SA citizenship