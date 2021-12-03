WMS Analyst

Dec 3, 2021

Key Accountabilities:

  • Define business requirements for WMS software upgrades deployment, software upgrades, and system configuration
  • Implement and provide WMS support across applicable facilities
  • Conduct WMS setup and account modifications, training for maintenance, setup for new clients, and upgrades to current clients
  • Recommend and manage system changes, including new concepts and system improvement changes
  • Create training documents and resources for system users
  • Where required – develop testing scenarios, conduct systems tests, identify discrepancies, troubleshoot solutions, and provide resolutions
  • Work with warehouse staff on WMS configurations and stock reconciliations
  • Assist all departments and other onsite business partners with WMS requests
  • Documents and enforce SOP and best practices, keep training manuals and related documentation updated and available for local use
  • Support all WMS related integrations with different systems
  • Respond to calls, email, and personal requests for technical support
  • Managing and coordinating various projects

Required Skills:

  • Self-Management We dont believe in micromanagement. You need to possess the drive and ability to take project and run with it.
  • Technical Prior involvement in feature design and development in a WMS will be beneficial.
  • Logic Things dont always make sense. You need to have the ability to work through and make logical sense of complicated and often illogical solutions and processes.
  • Language The company has a global footprint, with offices and clients practically everywhere. The ability to read, write, and speak fluently in English, is a must. Other languages could prove to be useful.

Technical Requirements:

  • BSc in Computer Science or equivalent
  • Minimum of 2 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the years of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process)
  • 1 or more Years experience in logistics
  • Experience as a super user in one or more WMS will be advantageous
  • Understanding of WMS, order management applications and database systems

Other Requirements:

  • SA citizenship

Learn more/Apply for this position