Senior Full Stack Developer

An investment company is looking for a Developer with to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment. Their Institutional development team is an environment where growth is encouraged and individuals who display initiative; willingness to learn and stretch themselves are given of opportunity to do so.

Their Institutional development team is an environment where growth is encouraged and individuals who display initiative; willingness to learn and stretch themselves are given of opportunity to do so; the acquisition of new skills, both business and technical, is supported wholeheartedly. We are currently excited about migrating our Apps to AWS Cloud-this would be an opportunity to join in the learning curve.Responsibilities

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to

understand new requirements.

understand new requirements. Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to their standards

and deadlines.

and deadlines. Participate in design and planning sessions.

Understand how our existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architectureand what they achieve for the business.

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging

techniques and discussion with other team members.

techniques and discussion with other team members. Testing and deployment of code changes.

About The Employer:

Experience? 5+ years experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core,

C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.

? Experience in mentoring Junior Developers

? Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.

? Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life

cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build

processes and testing.

? Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and

managing the implementation of system changes.

Bonus Experience? Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:

? Microservices.

? Docker and Kubernetes.

? Message queueing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ).

? Event driven architecture.

? Cloud (preferably AWS).Education? Degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science,

engineering, business science or similar.

Strong academic performanceKindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply.

