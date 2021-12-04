Software Developer

A financial Investment company is looking for a dynamic experienced software developer to join Retail IT Client Communications development team. As this is a hands-on role, you will also be involved in adding and maintaining features to our world-class software and be involved in all facets of the software development process.

The Client Communication Team builds and maintains a communications capability that enablestargeted and relevant communications to be sent to our retail clients.

You will liaise with Senior IT Members and make sure that the technical vision of the company istranslated and [URL Removed] an experienced developer you will ensure the design of clear and simple solutions and thatelegant robust code is written as well as provide guidance in troubleshooting and root causeanalysis.Responsibilities ? Liaise with senior IT members in Cape Town and build software and processes

accordingly

? Design clean and simple solutions

? Ensure that elegant robust code is written

? Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

? Provide guidance in troubleshooting root-cause errors

? Ensure that unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components are written

? Ensure that build automation scripts are written

? Assist with analysis where required

About The Employer:

Experience

? At least 5 years worth of professional development experience

? Strong software design skills

? Strong understanding of software development process.

? Proficiency in programming languages (T-SQL, C#)

? Experience in system integration, distributed computing and building enterprise-wide

systems

? Knowledge of professional software engineering practices for the full software

development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control

management, build processes and testing

? Needs to be a critical thinker with good troubleshooting capabilities, including

knowing when to log for future investigations.

? Needs to have good clear communication skillsQualifications

Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Science or related discipline

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to [URL Removed] you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful. Please keep an eye on our website and other career sites for future opportunities that may arise.POPIA Disclaimer:Please take note that by responding to this advertisement and providing your personal information in application thereof, you confirm your express and informed consent for Persaf Holdings (Pty) Ltd and all its subsidiaries and all affiliated companies to process your personal information; to retain your personal information on our database for future matching; to contact you when suitable opportunities arise; and that the information you have provided to us is true, correct and up to date.

Learn more/Apply for this position