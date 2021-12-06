Analyst Developer (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.

Experience

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

Full Stack Web Development

Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML

Web Components

NodeJS

MSSQL

Web Services

Rest Services

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Minimum

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)

Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Learn more/Apply for this position