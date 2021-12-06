Analyst Developer (Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank applications according to specifications.
Experience
7 years’ proven software development
Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:
- Full Stack Web Development
- Modern JavaScript, CSS & HTML
- Web Components
- NodeJS
- MSSQL
- Web Services
- Rest Services
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Minimum
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Cloud Computing Services (AWS, Azure, etc.)
- Mobile app development (iOS, Android, Cordova, Capacitor)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
Competencies
- Adhering to Principles and Values
- Adhering to Principles and Values_Acting with Integrity
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record