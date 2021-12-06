Applications Systems Engineer (Zoho) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:OPTIMISE business IT processes while working with vendors and partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure as your superb attention to detail & technical ability as an Applications Systems Engineer is sought by our client, a dynamic Smart Resourcing Specialist. You will require an IT/Computer Science Degree/Diploma/Certificate tertiary qualification, 1-2 years experience in configuration & implementation of cloud-based business applications (initially Recruitment & Financial admin) – web application administration, knowledge of cloud platforms and technologies, working knowledge of Zoho suite of products and configuration, proficiency in Microsoft Office 365 Word, PowerPoint & Excel & web browsers and skilled at report [URL Removed] business IT processes.

Assess and upgrade business systems and processes.

Liaise with vendors and 3rd parties (beneficial for Zoho, expected for 2/3 role).

Provide ongoing technical support to all members of staff.

Work with vendors/partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure.

Zoho CRM, Recruitment, Financial Admin (timesheets, expenses, etc.).

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Tertiary Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science, IT Technology.

Experience/Skills 1-2 Years

Experience in configuration & implementation of cloud-based business applications (initially Recruitment & Financial admin) – web application administration.

Demonstrating ongoing technical support to internal stakeholders (ex-recruitment & financial admin) on Zoho application.

Optimizing processes/systems/applications.

General knowledge of cloud platforms and technologies.

Other

Skilled at report creation.

Excellent IT literacy (Microsoft Office 365 Word, PowerPoint & Excel & web browsers).

Experience in interfacing to other applications.

Experience with vendors/partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure.

Working knowledge of Zoho suite of products and configuration.

ATTRIBUTES:

Keen interest to learn and develop skills Zoho functionalities.

Excellent communication/ interpersonal skills and ability to build good working relationships.

Ability to work in a fast paced, challenging environment.

Organised and accurate.

Good planning skills (strategic thinker).

Interest in developing bespoke workflows on the platform.

Desire to own the platform and to continually drive operating efficiency.

