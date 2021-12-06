C# Developer

Dec 6, 2021

Our client in the Agricultural environment is looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their fantastic team of developers.

The ideal candidates role will entail the following:

  • Adhere to high quality development principles whilst delivering on solutions and within the budget
  • Produce clean, efficient code based on the specification & requirement
  • Integrate software components & third-party programs
  • Verify & deploy the programs and systems
  • Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software
  • Gather & evaluate user feedback
  • Recommend & execute improvements
  • Create technical documents, unit test cases for the references & reporting

Your skillset and experience

  • IT / Business Science Degree (Computer Science/ Engineering)
  • 7+ years of experience as a Software development (mobile app specific)
  • Excellent understanding & experience on the following:
  • Reactive Native, React JS, PHP, .Net, Triggers, cursers & indexes
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Good knowledge on ER, Indexing, functions & PLSQL

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Developer
  • React JS
  • SQL
  • PL SQL
  • .Net
  • Mobile app
  • .NET

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

