Data Analyst/ Data Scientist – Remote -Up to R360K at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A company that gives solutions in modern Software, with a reputation for listening to client’s problems and finding new creative ways to solve them in-house utilizing effective IT capabilities is looking for a Data Analyst / Data Scientist to be part of their forward-thinking organization.
The incumbent must be able to work in a team and alone working with Azure functions and Process Automation.
Requirements:
- Bachelors Degree (BSC Maths/Stats, Computer Science, BSC/ BEng Engineering, BSC Science)
- 2-3 years commercial experience
- SQL
- Data Analysis
- Python
- PowerBI
- Advanced Excel
- Git
- Database Design
- Data Warehouse Design
- Azure Functions
- Data Factory
- Process Automation
Reference Number for this position is NN52346 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R360k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.
