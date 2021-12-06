Data Analyst/ Data Scientist – Remote -Up to R360K at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A company that gives solutions in modern Software, with a reputation for listening to client’s problems and finding new creative ways to solve them in-house utilizing effective IT capabilities is looking for a Data Analyst / Data Scientist to be part of their forward-thinking organization.

The incumbent must be able to work in a team and alone working with Azure functions and Process Automation.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree (BSC Maths/Stats, Computer Science, BSC/ BEng Engineering, BSC Science)

2-3 years commercial experience

SQL

Data Analysis

Python

PowerBI

Advanced Excel

Git

Database Design

Data Warehouse Design

Azure Functions

Data Factory

Process Automation

Reference Number for this position is NN52346 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R360k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

