Data Analyst/ Data Scientist – Remote -Up to R360K at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Dec 6, 2021

A company that gives solutions in modern Software, with a reputation for listening to client’s problems and finding new creative ways to solve them in-house utilizing effective IT capabilities is looking for a Data Analyst / Data Scientist to be part of their forward-thinking organization.

The incumbent must be able to work in a team and alone working with Azure functions and Process Automation.

Requirements:

  • Bachelors Degree (BSC Maths/Stats, Computer Science, BSC/ BEng Engineering, BSC Science)
  • 2-3 years commercial experience
  • SQL
  • Data Analysis
  • Python
  • PowerBI
  • Advanced Excel
  • Git
  • Database Design
  • Data Warehouse Design
  • Azure Functions
  • Data Factory
  • Process Automation

