IT Product Specialist at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the role:To develop high level end to end design and Macro design in the context of the high level solution architecture to realise the business requirements. To perform consulting servicesto find suitable solutions tovarious business requirements with in conceptual environment.Responsibilities:

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and system.

Participate in research that will enable recommendations related to system software.

Advise and make recommendations on what king of software and availability will be required (enterprise wide).

Attend design reviews.

Establish vendor relationships to ensure timeous notification of software upgrades.

Consult and sign-off on the release cycle – Consult to Divisional Technology Officer (DTO’s) to ensure strategic alignment of systems software initiatives.

Manage Vendor and external liaison on enterprise level procurements and contracts.

Participate in architectural forums to inform alignment to strategic direction.

Consult to clients and provide guidance on the delivering hardware, software and firmware support across domains (including production environments).

Make and validate recommendations based on cost and usability (feasibility) on enterprise-wide projects.

Deliver work products per the agreed timelines and within agreed budget.

Deliver proof of concepts to clients and obtain the necessary sign-off.

Lead the recovery process and provide guidance on recovering the system within Payment Association of South Africa (PASA) timeline requirements.

Review and approve the system requirements of enterprise wide software implementations.

Provide SME consulting services to support the review and approval of system impact analysis documentation.

Create systems impact documentation for larger, more complex/ enterprise wide projects that cross systems.

Identify project dependencies and possible conflicts and manage these to resolution (enterprise wide).

Define/approve system software standards and usage recommendations enterprise wide projects).

Oversee enterprise wide software releases.

Make presentations on recommendations related to adoption of new technologies.

Participate in design forums to approve designs and validate recommended software technologies.

Participate in system environment design (for multiple project/and enterprise wide).

Ensure compliance to interbank/PASA/ABCI and CARD associations requirements.

Consult on complex problems arising during development, implementation, post implementation and operational cycle.

Consult on enterprise wide capacity requirements and vulnerability aspects and drive recommended solutions.

Select tools that enable MIS reporting

Identify deviations to thresholds and proactive identification of expected threats to thresholds and defining mitigating actions.

Alert appropriate areas to trigger corrective action.

Receive, analyse and manage severity P1 and P2 situations.

Participate in problem solving.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives and values.

Identify training courses and career progressions.

Share knowledge and industry trends with team.

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses.

Attend industry related conference to establish a new technology understanding.

Consult on the level of skill required to sustain the systems software.

Advise on suitable training to support skill development.

Participate in community of practice or user group forums to encourage knowledge transfer.

Preferred Qualification

Bcom Information Technologyor similar

Essential Experience:

Experience in eCommerce or Marketing Environments

Specialist and well – rounded expert as a Microsoft full-stack developer.

Desireable:

Exposure to Microsoft Azure

Experience with Microsoft Azure DevOps

Skills Required:

Developing new functionality and maintaining existing code-base for multiple systems in HTML5, ASP.Net Core (C#), WebAPI, Azure SQL Server

Integration into 3rd party APIs

Maintain Azure infrastructure

Angular 6 Development (Candidates with Angular 2 and above experience) an advantage

HTML5

Advanced CSS (Candidates should have experience in LASS/SASS)

JSON API Integration

C# (.Net Core Framework)

Azure SQL Server

Desired Skills:

Product Specialist

Microsoft Full Stack

Digital

