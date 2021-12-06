Junior Business Systems Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Smart Resourcing Specialist seeks an ambitious & strategic thinking Junior Business Systems Analyst whose core role will be to optimise business IT processes, provide ongoing technical support and work with vendors/partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure. The ideal candidate requires a Computer Science/IT Degree/Diploma/Certificate, 1-2 years experience configuration & implementation of complex business applications (web application administration), able to demonstrate ongoing tech support, high-level business logic, experience optimising application processes/systems/applications and general knowledge of cloud platforms and [URL Removed] business IT processes.

Assess and upgrade business systems and processes.

Liaise with vendors and 3rd parties (beneficial for Zoho, expected for 2/3 role).

Provide ongoing technical support to all members of staff.

Work with vendors/partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure.

Qualifications

Tertiary Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science, IT Technology.

Experience/Skills 1-2 Years

Experience in configuration & implementation of complex business applications (web application administration).

Demonstrating ongoing technical support to internal stakeholders.

High-level business logic.

Optimizing application processes/systems/applications.

General knowledge of cloud platforms and technologies.

Other

Skilled at report / dashboard creation.

Advanced level of Excel and IT literacy (Microsoft Office 365 Word, PowerPoint & web browsers).

Experience interfacing to other applications.

Experience in applications areas of Business Management, Financial Forecasting, Strategy & Objective setting.

Experience with vendors/partners to install applications on the firms infrastructure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Keen interest to learn and develop skills platform functionalities.

Interest in developing bespoke workflows on the platform.

Desire to own the platform and to continually drive operating efficiency.

Excellent communication/interpersonal skills and ability to build good working relationships.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, challenging environment.

Detail-orientated, organised and accurate.

Good planning skills.

