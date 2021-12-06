Junior – Mid C#.Net Developer (DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A young & dynamic provider of cutting-edge customised Web & Mobile Business Solutions in Umhlanga seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Junior – Mid C#.Net Developer who enjoys the challenge of solving complex problems and has a passion for software development. The successful candidate must have 1-5 years work experience in a similar role and your tech toolset should include C#, .NET, ASP. NET MVC, SQL, React, JavaScript, Entity Framework and RESTful API. Please note this is an office-based role.REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualification (Not essential).

1-5 Years suitable work experience.

Frameworks & Languages: C# .NET ASP.NET MVC SQL React JavaScript Entity Framework RESTful API



ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter.

Independent.

Love problem solving.

Able to take initiative

Good communicator.

Confident.

Able to take on a lot of responsibility.

A good work ethic and passion for their work is essential.

Passion for software development

