Junior Project Manager

The entry-level PM will at first shadow a Project Manager to learn the way of working, get to know the people and assist a project manager in delivering on production releases. Next, the candidate will move into a SCRUM Master type role, working with a Project Manager to manage and refine backlogs for production before moving into managing a production release end to end.

An entry-level Project Manager will be expected to report to the head of PMO, contribute to growing the efficiency of the PMO and offer suggestions on ways to improve the ways of working within the PMO.

Responsibilities/Tasks either in assistance to a more Senior Project Manager or as Project Manager of a project with limited scope

Manage and refine JIRA backlog

Collaborate with a Business Analyst or Systems Engineer to define the requirements for a ticket. The developers and testers will use the requirement to estimate.

Engage with the client to assess their priorities from a backlog of Jira tickets

Host JIRA ticket effort estimation sessions

Facilitate the planning and scope definition for a production release

Ensure JIRA tickets planned into a production release are kept up-to-date with progress

Communicate with the client as to the scope for a production release

Host regular communication sessions with the team to gauge progress for a release

Facilitate resolution of issues reported by the team

Where necessary, define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project for a production release

Set up JIRA projects, create Jira tickets, update JIRA tickets

Foster relationships across disciplines and with management.

Demonstrate a willingness to understand the workings of the PMO and to improve the workings of the PMO.

Demonstrate a willingness to understand the products.

Demonstrate a willingness to understand the software release process and become enabled to manage a release to the client.

Minimum Requirements:

Tertiary level education and relevant work experience

Proven track record of 2 -3 years working in the software industry as either of the following; a Project Manager of any level, a Scrum Master of any level, a developer, a tester or a BA.

A proven understanding of the Software Delivery Life Cycle

Experience working with JIRA

Personal Profile:

Self-starter and self-motivated.

Positive nature.

Organized and structured with attention to detail.

Good communication skills (both written and verbal).

Willing to accept change

Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic project environment.

Team and people orientated.

Learn more/Apply for this position