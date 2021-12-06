Master Data Controller at Assmang Mines

ASSMANG Pty Ltd requires the services of a Master Data Controller at their Black Rock Mine Operations situated 80km North-West of Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

The closing date for applications will be Thursday, 16 December 2021.

MAIN TASK AND RESPONSIBILITY

Interpret and control large amounts of data activity. Maintain master data and adhere to all data maintenance processes. Provide reports for master data monitoring, data integrity and continuous improvement.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS Certificate: Grade 12. Certificate: Purchasing and Supply Chain Management. Diploma in Purchasing or Supply Chain Management (Recommended). Code B/EB Drivers Licence.

EXPERIENCE AND REQUIREMENTS 2 Years Data control and maintenance experience in a mining environment.

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS Computer Literate (Microsoft Office). System skills; JDE, Oracle and Qlikview. Maintain and update supplier master daily through liaison with various suppliers and other stakeholders. Maintain and update item master daily and ensure validity of information. File item master documents according to the correct processes and procedures. Interpreting and managing large amounts of data activity. Maintain master data and ensure that all data maintenance processes are adhered to. Facilitate resolution of data integrity issues by the relevant owning function in a timely manner. Provide reports for master data monitoring, data integrity and continuous improvement. Apply effective housekeeping ensuring data accuracy and stability. Review, process and administer new stock item requests. Create new items on JDE using GME codification principles. Maintain materials requirement planning and inform parties of changes. Maintain Safety Data Sheet (SDS) documents for chemical and hazardous equipment and material. Obtain information, check for accuracy and capture data. File documents per procedure. Propose ideas or practical improvements relevant to tasks. Participate in improvement initiatives. Comply with disciplinary and behavioural rules and procedures. Contribute to team performance.

The candidate will be appointed on the condition of being certified medically fit as per Mine Health and Safety Act 29/1996.

Remunerationwill be based on a competitive all-inclusive flexible package.

