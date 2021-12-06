Senior C# Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Senior .Net Developer to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

5 – 10 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#

5 -10 years Database Design and Development -experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

3 – 4 years UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams

3 – 4 years Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting

4 – 5 years Development experience in MVC

4 – 5 years Development experience in WPF

4 – 5 years Development experience in WCF

Skills Required:

5- 10 Years Good understanding of OO principles

MS Office skills

Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients

Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

