Senior C# Developer at Sabenza IT

Dec 6, 2021

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for a Senior .Net Developer to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

  • 5 – 10 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#
  • 5 -10 years Database Design and Development -experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
  • 3 – 4 years UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams
  • 3 – 4 years Reporting Services – experience in creating of transactional reporting
  • 4 – 5 years Development experience in MVC
  • 4 – 5 years Development experience in WPF
  • 4 – 5 years Development experience in WCF

Skills Required:

  • 5- 10 Years Good understanding of OO principles
  • MS Office skills
  • Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients
  • Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

