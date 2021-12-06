Senior C# Developer – Full Remote – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a technically strong Senior C# Developer with 3 years management experience?

A wealth management platform, who has a huge global footprint is looking for a Senior C# Developer to join their highly competitive and skilled team of Developers.

You will be required to design, document, and implement new software solutions, on premise and in the Cloud using AWS/Azure. You will have working experience delivering projects using Agile SDLC principles and have been involved in large/enterprise Software Projects.

Requirements:

5 to 7 years’ software development experience

3+ years Senior Management experience

JSON

Redis – managed or unmanaged

T-SQL (Transact SQL), SQL

Azure and AWS highly advantageous

DevOps

Microsoft .Net/ .Net Core – required

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s in computer science or Information Systems – Advantageous

