Senior Data Engineer – Contract

Requirements

Extensive understanding and application of Python Development and building complex solutions

and applications.

Extensive understanding and application of Python and data processing and transformation

Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL Development

Strong Understanding of Code Optimization

Understanding of Real-Time Data Processing and Streaming

Understanding of Apache Beam

Advantageous

Understanding of Apache NiFi and building complex workflows.

Understanding of opensource streaming technologies (Apache Spark Streaming, Flink)

Understanding of Apache Kafka

Understanding of Apache Spark

Understanding of Apache Hadoop

Competency in Python and developing Spark models.

Fundamental understanding of MongoDB

Fundamental understanding of Redis

Fundamental understanding of Databricks

Fundamental understanding and optimization of Linux and cloud environments.

Key Performance Areas:

Effectively conceptualize, design, and create high-quality, custom workflows and analytics solutions.

Develop, test, and implement big data solution designs.

Understand client requirements and establish knowledge of data for accurate design, analysis, and

retrieval.

Pull data from various data sources and combine it to store it in a data store for analysis and

retrieval.

Collaborating with end users on standardized and best practice approaches.

Making suggestions and enhancements on existing solutions.

Providing regular and timely feedback to clients on design and build status

Educating requestors as to appropriate and desirable parameters to ensure they get the information

they need

Ensure all tasks are updated on agile boards in a timely manner

Assist Project Managers and Change and Training Managers with any project and training related

administration tasks

Actively Upskill in relevant technologies as prescribed by team leadership

Integration and execution with Machine-learning models and AI in-flow.

Documentation and Design of Solutions

Job Related Experience:

Minimum 4+ years work experience with exposure to data pipeline development and solutions

architecture as well as project management/coordination experience.

Behavioural Competencies:

Good Communication Skills

Good Presentation Skills

Good Adaptability

Must take Initiative

Good at planning and organising

Good at Teamwork

Good at Influencing

Good at Problem Solving

Must have Attention to Detail

Must be good at Analytical Thinking

Must have a desire for Innovation

Must be able to Conceptualise ideas

Qualifications

B Degree – Computer Science / Engineering

Hortonworks Certified

Desired Skills:

Hortonworks

MongoDB

Apache

