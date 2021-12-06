Senior Data Engineer – Contract

Requirements
Extensive understanding and application of Python Development and building complex solutions
and applications.
Extensive understanding and application of Python and data processing and transformation
Strong understanding of Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL Development
Strong Understanding of Code Optimization
Understanding of Real-Time Data Processing and Streaming
Understanding of Apache Beam
Advantageous
Understanding of Apache NiFi and building complex workflows.
Understanding of opensource streaming technologies (Apache Spark Streaming, Flink)
Understanding of Apache Kafka
Understanding of Apache Spark
Understanding of Apache Hadoop
Competency in Python and developing Spark models.
Fundamental understanding of MongoDB
Fundamental understanding of Redis
Fundamental understanding of Databricks
Fundamental understanding and optimization of Linux and cloud environments.
Key Performance Areas:
Effectively conceptualize, design, and create high-quality, custom workflows and analytics solutions.
Develop, test, and implement big data solution designs.
Understand client requirements and establish knowledge of data for accurate design, analysis, and
retrieval.
Pull data from various data sources and combine it to store it in a data store for analysis and
retrieval.
Collaborating with end users on standardized and best practice approaches.
Making suggestions and enhancements on existing solutions.
Providing regular and timely feedback to clients on design and build status
Educating requestors as to appropriate and desirable parameters to ensure they get the information
they need
Ensure all tasks are updated on agile boards in a timely manner
Assist Project Managers and Change and Training Managers with any project and training related
administration tasks
Actively Upskill in relevant technologies as prescribed by team leadership
Integration and execution with Machine-learning models and AI in-flow.
Documentation and Design of Solutions
Job Related Experience:
Minimum 4+ years work experience with exposure to data pipeline development and solutions
architecture as well as project management/coordination experience.
Behavioural Competencies:
Good Communication Skills
Good Presentation Skills
Good Adaptability
Must take Initiative
Good at planning and organising
Good at Teamwork
Good at Influencing
Good at Problem Solving
Must have Attention to Detail
Must be good at Analytical Thinking
Must have a desire for Innovation
Must be able to Conceptualise ideas
Qualifications
B Degree – Computer Science / Engineering
Hortonworks Certified
Desired Skills:
- Hortonworks
- MongoDB
- Apache