Software Tester

Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

Job location: Cape Town

Qualifications

Relevant business degree (e.g. BCom, B. [URL Removed] etc) or diploma from a recognized institution

Experience

At least 2 years’ experience as a software tester or in a business analysis position.

Purpose of job

Ensure software and reports are well tested before releasing to the clients

Quality assurance and control

Implement industry standard test practices within the R&D team

Automate as much of the testing process as possible

Perform regression testing when releasing new features

First line support for training related issues

Assist with system documentation

Other key relationships

Close working relationship with developers and product owner is essential

Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes

Client facing for support requests (internal clients)

Key competencies

Experience in AGILE Scrum development

Understanding of the Systems Development Lifecycle

Experience using SQL to query data

Strong communication skills

Able to create and maintain documentation

Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment

Conflict resolution

Analytical mindset

Self-motivated

Displays initiative

Financial services background advantageous

Remuneration

Market related

SQL

