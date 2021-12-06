SQL Developer (Junior to Senior level)
Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.
Reports to R&D manager
Job location: Cape Town
Qualifications
Relevant degree (e.g. BCom, B.Bus.Sci etc) or diploma from a recognized institution
Experience
At least 1 year experience using SQL, preferably within the financial sector
Purpose of job
- Develop new features and systems
- Extend existing systems
- Maintain existing systems
- Use technical knowledge and experience to improve business processes
- Investigate and resolve user support requests
Other key relationships
- Close working relationship with developers and product owner is essential
- Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes
- Client facing for support requests (internal clients)
Key competencies
- Strong mathematical/statistical abilities
- Knowledge of SQL (Transact SQL) stored procedures and SQL data transformation processes
- Understanding the business impact of technical output
- Clear communication, both verbally and in writing, in order to fulfill development requirements.
- Can Interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data
- Strong communication skills
- Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment
- Analytical mindset
- Self-motivated
- Displays initiative
- Financial services background advantageous
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be considered
Desired Skills:
- relevant qualification
- relevant experience
- SQL