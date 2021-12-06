SQL Developer

SQL Developer (Junior to Senior level)

Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.

Reports to R&D manager

Job location: Cape Town

Qualifications

Relevant degree (e.g. BCom, B.Bus.Sci etc) or diploma from a recognized institution

Experience

At least 1 year experience using SQL, preferably within the financial sector

Purpose of job

Develop new features and systems

Extend existing systems

Maintain existing systems

Use technical knowledge and experience to improve business processes

Investigate and resolve user support requests

Other key relationships

Close working relationship with developers and product owner is essential

Assist with implementation and rollout for system changes

Client facing for support requests (internal clients)

Key competencies

Strong mathematical/statistical abilities

Knowledge of SQL (Transact SQL) stored procedures and SQL data transformation processes

Understanding the business impact of technical output

Clear communication, both verbally and in writing, in order to fulfill development requirements.

Can Interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data

Strong communication skills

Comfortable working in a dynamic and unstructured environment

Analytical mindset

Self-motivated

Displays initiative

Financial services background advantageous

Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be considered

