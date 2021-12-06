Test Analyst – Midrand – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Premium manufacturing brand and a provider of classy, quality automobiles are looking for a talented Test Analyst to be part of their dynamic organization.
The candidate will oversee preparation and communication to test reports during test execution, defining and implementing test plan on projects.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
- 5 years commercial experience
- JIRA
- ALM
- Confluence
- Selenium
- UFT
- Serenity
- Cucumber
- Apium
Responsibilities:
- Plan, organize and support test case creation
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager
- Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
- Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
