Test Analyst – Midrand – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Premium manufacturing brand and a provider of classy, quality automobiles are looking for a talented Test Analyst to be part of their dynamic organization.

The candidate will oversee preparation and communication to test reports during test execution, defining and implementing test plan on projects.

Apply Now!

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences

5 years commercial experience

JIRA

ALM

Confluence

Selenium

UFT

Serenity

Cucumber

Apium

Responsibilities:

Plan, organize and support test case creation

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Manager

Act as a point of contact between Developers and Testers

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

Generic Technical / Functional skills

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Reference Number for this position is NN53870 which is a Contract position based in Midrand offering a contract rate of up to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

JIRA

ALM

Selenium

UFT

Apium

ISTQB

Test Cases

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position