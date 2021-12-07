Business Analyst – Omni Channel Platforms at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate and hand over enabling functional capabilities for Business Process Management and Web Omni channel/API environments

Steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of such systems .

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment

Relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry.

Business Analyst

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: Banking and IT Standards and governance Testing practices and methodology



Ideal:

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

Business Process Management (BPM)

The Banking Industry (Products and Customer needs)

RPA or DPA – Digital Process Automation

The Internet and developing Web-based products and services

Web applications related to money transactions

Online client behaviour and industry best practices

Business analysis and design

Project Management principles and methodologies

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Agile development principles and methodologies (certification will be advantageous)

Skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Conditions of Employment

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

