Business Analyst – Omni Channel Platforms at Capitec

Dec 7, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with business to formulate and hand over enabling functional capabilities for Business Process Management and Web Omni channel/API environments
  • Steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of such systems .
  • Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
  • Relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry.

Business Analyst

  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • Banking and IT Standards and governance
    • Testing practices and methodology

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

  • Business Process Management (BPM)
  • The Banking Industry (Products and Customer needs)
  • RPA or DPA – Digital Process Automation
  • The Internet and developing Web-based products and services
  • Web applications related to money transactions
  • Online client behaviour and industry best practices
  • Business analysis and design
  • Project Management principles and methodologies
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Agile development principles and methodologies (certification will be advantageous)

Skills

  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Conditions of Employment

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

