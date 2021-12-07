Business Analyst – Omni Channel Platforms at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with business to formulate and hand over enabling functional capabilities for Business Process Management and Web Omni channel/API environments
- Steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of such systems .
- Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
Experience
Min:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the environment
- Relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry.
Business Analyst
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- Banking and IT Standards and governance
- Testing practices and methodology
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- Business Process Management (BPM)
- The Banking Industry (Products and Customer needs)
- RPA or DPA – Digital Process Automation
- The Internet and developing Web-based products and services
- Web applications related to money transactions
- Online client behaviour and industry best practices
- Business analysis and design
- Project Management principles and methodologies
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Agile development principles and methodologies (certification will be advantageous)
Skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Conditions of Employment
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.