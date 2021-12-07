Business Intelligence Developer

Innovative financial services organisation seeks a Business Intelligence Developer to create business value by applying data engineering, data visualisation, reporting, and data management disciplines to design and build data solutions that enable data driven decisions and optimised business processes.

Responsibilities will include:

Working with source system owners and analysts to understand source data, e.g. data profiling, analysis, definition, and mapping.

Working with business owners, data analysts, and business analysts to design and implement effective and efficient data models using appropriate modelling techniques.

Creating data visualisations (including reports and dashboards), perform data analysis, and write ad-hoc data extracts.

Designing, implementing and monitoring efficient data loads and pipelines, using best practice ETL and ELT techniques.

Designing and implementing appropriate aggregation data structures that enhance usability of data, e.g. multi-dimensional OLAP structures, summary tables etc.

Designing and implementing data models that support automated decision making and/or further analytics, data science, and machine learning.

Providing technical and data related support to source system teams and external parties with whom we exchange data.

Working with business owners and analysts to translate business needs into technical specifications to design, build, and deploy business reports.

Maintaining Integrity, Performance and Back-up of database.

Supporting System Development with SQL integration.

Ideal candidates will hold a relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology / Mathematics / Engineering / Actuarial Science or related discipline plus three years’ relevant experience in a technical data role, preferably in a formal data, data warehousing, or business intelligence environment with good exposure to data visualisation and data analysis.

Desired Skills:

Transact-SQL

Advanced Excel

Data Analysis

Data Exploration

Data Visualisation

Report Writing

Dashboard Design

Data Modelling

Business Process Re-Engineering

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Microsoft BI

Power BI

Azure

SQL Server Integration Services

AWS

GCP

C#

VBA

SSIS Development

Data Warehousing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position