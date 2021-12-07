Data Centre Engineer

They are looking for 2-3 years experience as a BDS / Linux / Windows / Solaris Administrator

2-3yrs customer support and good understanding of data centre layout

Experience with network cables is essential

Installing and troubleshooting enterprise-class server hardware, disk arrays, controllers and peripheral devices

Extensive understanding of IT Industry, specifically ISP and Telco Industries, excellent knowledge of network monitoring & security principles

Qualifications:

A minimum of Matric

Network+

CCNA

MCSE and related certifications

Juniper, Fortinet, Cisco related certification

National Diploma or Bachelors Degree in technical field

Related vendor certifications will also be advantageous

Extensive knowledge of SMTP, DNS, Radius, POP / IMAP

Scripting capabilities in python / php / perl / bash or related

language

Extensive knowledge of TCP / IP protocol stacks and firewall

security in an inter-networking environment

Excellent knowledge on computing hardware

Experience with monitoring and systems management tools

including: Splunk / ELK, syslog, Nagios / Cacti

Excellent command of spoken and written English

Experience with backup / recovery systems

Network switching technologies

