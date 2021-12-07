Flutter Developer – Centurion – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A well-known FinTech Hub is seeking a Flutter Developer to join their dynamic team.

In this role you are responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end client facing mobile applications.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

Prior native or hybrid mobile app development experience

Experience Dart/Flutter, JavaScript, Typescript

Nest JS

NodeJS Express

REST Service design

Unit Testing (Jest/Tape)

Responsibilities:

Design and develop highly performant hybrid applications.

Consume secured REST API’s.

Adhere to architecture principles and policies.

Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).

Contribute in design sessions.

Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adhere to technical standards.

Produce code that is well documented.

Assist other developers.

Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

Prepare technical specifications.

Perform unit and system testing.

Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.

Adhere to deadlines

Desired Skills:

REST Service design

Node JS Express

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

