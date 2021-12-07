Intermediate Full Stack C# Developer

NEW WORK! Here’s a dev shop with an award-winning software platform; they are a festive and knowledgeable bunch, currently looking for Full Stack Software Developer with key skills in Angular 7+. They have a hybrid + semi-remote set up with key focus on customer engagement/ feedback and they seem rather brilliant at what they do.

Your job will involve more than just coding: you will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions; you will create code that can handle loads of data. You will also get involved in a close-knit team culture who enjoy collaboration & forward thinking.

This is what you need to land an interview:

6 years as an avid Coder working the Microsoft stack

Key skills include C#, Net Core, SQL with Angular/Vue.js on the front-end

You are skilled in web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Node.js, RubyOnRails

Understanding of Microservices & RESTful APIs is key

You have a good sense of humour

