Intermediate User Experience Designer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners
- Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics
- Createcompellingdesignartefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.) to effectively communicate UX needs to internal teams and stakeholders
- Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles
- Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well asiterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback
- Take initiative within projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines
- Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and workeffectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals
- Engagein internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems
- Active participation in the design community
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- 4 years or moredesign experience
- GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post grad is advantageous)
- Computer science
- Psychology
- Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
- Information Technology
- Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
- Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
- Excellent written and verbal communicationin order topresent your ideas and communicateevery aspect of your designs
- Flexibility and adaptability- as a UX designer you will be requiredto wear many hats
- Empathyfor usersan absolute must
- Ability to work as a team with fellowUI/UXdesigners,developers, stakeholdersand the like
- Problem-solvingability with aknack for both creative and critical thinking
- Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile
Preferred Qualification:
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks
- Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus
Experience required:
- Experiencewith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.
- Solid understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
- Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines
