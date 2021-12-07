Intermediate User Experience Designer

Dec 7, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners
  • Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics
  • Createcompellingdesignartefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.) to effectively communicate UX needs to internal teams and stakeholders
  • Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles
  • Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well asiterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback
  • Take initiative within projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines
  • Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and workeffectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals
  • Engagein internal projects aimed at solving our own complex problems
  • Active participation in the design community

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • 4 years or moredesign experience
  • GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post grad is advantageous)
  • Computer science
  • Psychology
  • Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
  • Information Technology
  • Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications
  • Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members
  • Excellent written and verbal communicationin order topresent your ideas and communicateevery aspect of your designs
  • Flexibility and adaptability- as a UX designer you will be requiredto wear many hats
  • Empathyfor usersan absolute must
  • Ability to work as a team with fellowUI/UXdesigners,developers, stakeholdersand the like
  • Problem-solvingability with aknack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile

Preferred Qualification:

  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks
  • Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus

Experience required:

  • Experiencewith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.
  • Solid understanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)
