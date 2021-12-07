Junior Full Stack Java Developer 1748 at Mediro ICT

A 12-month contract exists for a Junior Java Developer to start in 2022, the position will be based in Pretoria, CV to [Email Address Removed] Duties:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application (front end/ back end)
- Contribute to the development of systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- Participate in all Scrum ceremonies
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with team members as and when required.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing with members from the same or other teams
- Clarify open points and possibly making proposals
- Operations and Maintenance tasks during and after office hours
Operations:
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets.
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.
Minimum Requirements
- JAVA development experience advantageous
- Completion of an enterprise development project as part of completion of studies or previous work experience
Required skills:
- Experience in Java / JEE or any development technologies
- Basic experience in front-end development technologies
Advantageous skills:
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Heartbeat
- JavaScript (front end)
- Angular 2
- Experience in RESTful APIs
- Knowledge of design patterns
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
- NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
- Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
- ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
- Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- DevOps
- TypescriptHTML5+CSS3
- Understanding of integration between different technologies