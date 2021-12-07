Junior Full Stack Java Developer 1748 at Mediro ICT

A 12-month contract exists for a Junior Java Developer to start in 2022, the position will be based in Pretoria, CV to [Email Address Removed] Duties:

Development and maintenance on platform/application (front end/ back end)

Contribute to the development of systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

Participate in all Scrum ceremonies

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with team members as and when required.

Pro-active knowledge sharing with members from the same or other teams

Clarify open points and possibly making proposals

Operations and Maintenance tasks during and after office hours

Operations:

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets.

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.

Minimum Requirements

JAVA development experience advantageous

Completion of an enterprise development project as part of completion of studies or previous work experience

Required skills:

Experience in Java / JEE or any development technologies

Basic experience in front-end development technologies

Advantageous skills:

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Terraform

Ansible

Heartbeat

JavaScript (front end)

Angular 2

Experience in RESTful APIs

Knowledge of design patterns

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)

Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

Code versioning (Git)

Jenkins

Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

DevOps

TypescriptHTML5+CSS3

Understanding of integration between different technologies

