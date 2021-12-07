Junior Full Stack Java Developer 1748 at Mediro ICT

A 12-month contract exists for a Junior Java Developer to start in 2022, the position will be based in Pretoria, CV to [Email Address Removed] Duties:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application (front end/ back end)
  • Contribute to the development of systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • Participate in all Scrum ceremonies
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
  • Liaise with team members as and when required.
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing with members from the same or other teams
  • Clarify open points and possibly making proposals
  • Operations and Maintenance tasks during and after office hours

Operations:

  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.
  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets.
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.

Minimum Requirements

  • JAVA development experience advantageous
  • Completion of an enterprise development project as part of completion of studies or previous work experience

Required skills:

  • Experience in Java / JEE or any development technologies
  • Basic experience in front-end development technologies

Advantageous skills:

  • Apache Kafka
  • Kibana
  • Grafana
  • Terraform
  • Ansible
  • Heartbeat
  • JavaScript (front end)
  • Angular 2
  • Experience in RESTful APIs
  • Knowledge of design patterns
  • Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
  • NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)
  • Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)
  • ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)
  • Spring Framework & Spring Boot
  • Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)
  • Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)
  • Code versioning (Git)
  • Jenkins
  • Working knowledge of Cloud Architecture
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • DevOps
  • TypescriptHTML5+CSS3
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies

