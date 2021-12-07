Junior User Experience Designer

Dec 7, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Develop compellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes,storyboardsetc.) to effectively communicate UX needs to internal teams and stakeholders
  • Plan and conduct user testing, surveys, and formal evaluations
  • Iterate your work based on user testing data and qualitative feedback
  • Support the mid and senior designers within a project in the execution of design activities
  • Assist with in internalprojects aimed at solving our own complex problems
  • Active participation in the design community

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • 1-3 yearsof experience in design
  • GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post grad is advantageous)
  • Computer science
  • Psychology
  • Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
  • Information Technology
  • Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications.

Preferred Qualification:

  • Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks

Experience required:

  • Familiarity withSketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc.
  • Understanding of interaction design principles and information architecture
  • Self-starter, able to collaborate actively with others in a cross-functional team
  • Excellent written and verbal communicationtopresent your ideas andcommunicateevery aspect of your designs
  • Flexibility and adaptability- as a UX designer you will be requiredto wear many hats
  • Empathyfor usersan absolute must
  • Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders, and the like.
  • Problem-solvingability with aknack for both creative and critical thinking
  • Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile

