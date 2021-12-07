Junior User Experience Designer

The Role: Essential functions:
- Develop compellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes,storyboardsetc.) to effectively communicate UX needs to internal teams and stakeholders
- Plan and conduct user testing, surveys, and formal evaluations
- Iterate your work based on user testing data and qualitative feedback
- Support the mid and senior designers within a project in the execution of design activities
- Assist with in internalprojects aimed at solving our own complex problems
- Active participation in the design community
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- 1-3 yearsof experience in design
- GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post grad is advantageous)
- Computer science
- Psychology
- Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science
- Information Technology
- Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications.
Preferred Qualification:
- Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks
Experience required:
- Familiarity withSketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc.
- Understanding of interaction design principles and information architecture
- Self-starter, able to collaborate actively with others in a cross-functional team
- Excellent written and verbal communicationtopresent your ideas andcommunicateevery aspect of your designs
- Flexibility and adaptability- as a UX designer you will be requiredto wear many hats
- Empathyfor usersan absolute must
- Ability to work as a team with fellow UI/UX designers, developers, stakeholders, and the like.
- Problem-solvingability with aknack for both creative and critical thinking
- Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile