MID-TIER SOFTWARE ENGINEER

- Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the senior software engineer on their team
- Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team
- Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required
- Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team
- Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principals, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment
- Required to deploy systems onsite at the customers from time to time
- Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer
- Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business
- Expected to be flexible with longer working hours
Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team
- Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.
- Experience with development of complex web-based portals
- Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes
Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous
- Java JEE
- IBM MQ Series
- Glassfish / Payara
- Web Logic
- Primefaces
- Microsoft SQL Server
- SOAP/RESTful web services
- EJB
- IntelliJ
- Bitbucket
Jira