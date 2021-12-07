MID-TIER SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the senior software engineer on their team

Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team

Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required

Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team

Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principals, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment

Required to deploy systems onsite at the customers from time to time

Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer

Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business

Expected to be flexible with longer working hours

Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team

Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.

Experience with development of complex web-based portals

Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes

Familiarity with Financial systems and accounting concepts is advantageous

Java JEE

IBM MQ Series

Glassfish / Payara

Web Logic

Primefaces

Microsoft SQL Server

SOAP/RESTful web services

EJB

IntelliJ

Bitbucket

Jira

