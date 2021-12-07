Remote Senior Software Developer at BET Software

What You Know:

Docker

React

NodeJS

Redis

Excellent communication skills

ReactJS

Kubernetes

Typescript

Redhat Open Shift

Microservices

Elixir/Erlang

.net core framework

C# (or any server side language)

What You’ll Do:

Actively contribute to design and planning meetings, discussions and documentation.

Design solutions using most appropriate approved architectural pattern.

Design solutions for multi-tier architectures.

Ensure design patterns used are increasing the organisational levels of high-volume transactional performance, resilience, automation and innovation.

Deliver a complete solution which covers all the agreed specified tasks and user objectives.

Deliver a correct solution which provides the correct results with the needed degree of precision.

Ensure the solution and its relevant code base supports ease of modification for future maintainers.

Ensure the use of appropriate standards and methods.

Ensure the solution is test friendly by creating effective mechanisms for test data, automated testing hooks and simulations.

Provide proactive support to Peers, Testing, Dev Support and Operational Teams so number of escalations to the Development Team is reduced, thereby maximising development time.

Make confident, timely, fact-based decisions drawing on a broad range of resources through collaboration with others.

Challenges To Conquer:

Improve and expand our React shared components gallery.

Maintain optimal front-end performance on desktop and mobile.

Your Stellar Track Record:

5+ years’ experience in software engineering + qualification in ITC field.

Ability to architect high-performance / high-load back ends.

Capable of implementing and optimising micro services.

Proficient in spoken and written English.

Ability to work with a South African time zone.

Nice to Have:

Previously built front end using ReactJS.

Understanding of Docker and knowledge of CI/CD pipeline configuration.

Worked with cloud architecture and implemented a serverless system from the ground up.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

At BET Software, we are a Team of diverse, multiskilled developers and technologists building innovative software solutions. As part of our international growth, we are recruiting to work with our Team as Independent Contractors. Are you interested in being part of a brand that is responsible for a monumental shift in the betting and gaming industry? Are you eager to work with a progressive tech stack of your making to produce revolutionary, reliable solutions? At BET you won’t be limited, there’s no tech we won’t try if it will get us to where we need to go…Interested? There’s a lot we can’t predict in this business, but one thing is certain: you’ll never be bored…. Join us for the ride!

