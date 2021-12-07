Scrum Master

Our client is looking for a well experienced Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years experience to join their team, in a permanent role operating in a hybrid remote/ office-based model.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring the team lives Agile

Championing self-organised and cross-functional teams.

Working with the team to remove impediments to delivering the next increment

Assisting with reporting, progress tracking, internal and external communication to improve transparency

Providing support through servant leadership

Focus more on practical implementation rather than theory

Required Skills/Qualifications:

Experience working in a Scrum Master role for a minimum of five years +

Expert knowledge of Agile

Proven track record of regular incremental delivery within a complex environment, multiple platforms and internal system dependencies

JIRA experience will be advantageous

One or more related certifications such as Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Certified Scrum Practitioner (CSP). Relevant industry experience will also be considered.

Please apply with your fully updated CV, skills matrix, current and requested salary with notice period.

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

Agile

JIRA

Mentoring

Coaching

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position