Our client is looking for a well experienced Scrum Master with a minimum of 5 years experience to join their team, in a permanent role operating in a hybrid remote/ office-based model.
Responsibilities:
- Ensuring the team lives Agile
- Championing self-organised and cross-functional teams.
- Working with the team to remove impediments to delivering the next increment
- Assisting with reporting, progress tracking, internal and external communication to improve transparency
- Providing support through servant leadership
- Focus more on practical implementation rather than theory
Required Skills/Qualifications:
- Experience working in a Scrum Master role for a minimum of five years +
- Expert knowledge of Agile
- Proven track record of regular incremental delivery within a complex environment, multiple platforms and internal system dependencies
- JIRA experience will be advantageous
- One or more related certifications such as Certified Scrum Master (CSM) or Certified Scrum Practitioner (CSP). Relevant industry experience will also be considered.
Please apply with your fully updated CV, skills matrix, current and requested salary with notice period.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Agile
- JIRA
- Mentoring
- Coaching
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years