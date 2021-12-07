Senior Business Intelligence & Data Analyst – Midrand – Contract – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the world’s largest motor companies manufactures and a globally recognized brand are looking for Senior BI & Data Analyst to be part of their winning team.

The incumbent must have extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions, experience in testing (manual or automated testing) and assisting with the business case in planning and monitoring.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology

8-10 Years’ experience

ETL

Qlik Sense

Agile

SDLC

SQL

NoSQL

AWS Glue

AWS S3

AWS RDS

DynamoDB

Bitbucket

Git

Jira

Confluence

Apache Kafka

CI/CD

Nexus

Jenkin

Responsibilities:

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement’s analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills

Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms

Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns

Desired Skills:

ETL

SQL

GiT

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

