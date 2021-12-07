Senior Business Intelligence & Data Analyst – Midrand – Contract – R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the world’s largest motor companies manufactures and a globally recognized brand are looking for Senior BI & Data Analyst to be part of their winning team.
The incumbent must have extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions, experience in testing (manual or automated testing) and assisting with the business case in planning and monitoring.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology
- 8-10 Years’ experience
- ETL
- Qlik Sense
- Agile
- SDLC
- SQL
- NoSQL
- AWS Glue
- AWS S3
- AWS RDS
- DynamoDB
- Bitbucket
- Git
- Jira
- Confluence
- Apache Kafka
- CI/CD
- Nexus
- Jenkin
Responsibilities:
- Requirement’s organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirement’s analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Experience building data pipeline using AWS Glue or Data Pipeline, or similar platforms
- Experience and solid understanding of various software design patterns
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- SQL
- GiT
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree