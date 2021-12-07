Senior C# Developer/ Team Lead – Remote – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: As a general rule, the most successful man in life is the man who has the best information – Benjamin Disraeli
This is not only a rule but a principle that the business lives by. They are an IT hub with their own award-winning software platform and they specialise in, you guessed it, customer intelligence.
The requirement here is for a C# Developer/ Team lead who will be working on extremely exciting tech.
This role is custom made for devs who enjoy flexi hours, social events & have the desire to advise on architectural decisions. You will be required to create code that can handle more data than the run-of-the-mill web application.
Sound good, let’s chat.
Requirements:
- 6+ years working the Microsoft Stack
- C#, .Net Core, MVC, [URL Removed]
- SQL, HTML, CSS, jQuery, JavaScript
- Node.js
- RESTful APIs
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .NET Core
- HTML
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree